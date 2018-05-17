Senior Data Analyst

Are you an analytical individual who has worked within the data analysis environment? Work for a young, dynamic and diverse renewable company that is transforming the energy landscape of Africa. Qualification:MSc / BEng in EngineeringBSc / BCom in Mathematics / Statistics Skills & Experience: Processing and analyzing energy dataCheck for any anomalies in dataReport on energy data findingsMaintain existing reports and systemsImplementation of new systemsManage a small teamAdvanced skills in ExcelMinimum 3-5 years Analyst experiencePreference to EE Candidates Job Description:Duties entail supervising and scheduling tasks for a small team of data capturers. Analyzing data, delivering energy solutions, preparation and presenting presentations, and reporting on data findings. Must be an analytical individual with excellent communication skills who has Advanced skills in Excel. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, CLAUDIA WORSHIP on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTE018600.

