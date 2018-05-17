Senior Developer

JOB SUMMARY

Development and maintenance of in-house software applications, ranging from ERP systems to financial, payroll and mobile applications, and integration of 3rd party applications.

Project Management of several projects, quoting of new projects or added functionalities, and support on developed projects.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Development

– Development and maintenance of RESTful API’s

– Integration of 3rd party software into our systems

– Development of modules on various in-hours applications

– Development of Business Intelligence modules

– Development of tools to improve staff or departments’ efficiency or productivity, or to improve the service offered to clients

Security

– Analyse all in-house applications and ensure that all vulnerabilities are addressed (including SQL injection, defensive coding, error handling, authentication issues, permissions issues, possible access to confidential information and more)

Process management

– Provide input into current processes and procedures, analyse what can be improved or automated and determine the best possible solution

– Assist the Systems Analyst in debugging and optimizing system specifications

Project Management

– Handle all internal and external communication for several projects

– Manage reported bugs, faults and improvements in those projects

– Suggest priorities for bug fixes and improvements

– Provide accurate quotations for requested functionality and changes

– Oversee any 3rd party development and services

Support

– Provide 3rd tier support for all developed applications

– Support and coach our junior developers daily

CORE COMPETENCIES

– Excellent problem solving, problem decomposition and analytical skills

– Excellent time management and organizational skills

– Excellent project management skills

– High throughput of work

– Ability to work under pressure, multitask and effectively set priorities

– Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

– Maintain a high level of confidentiality

– Ability to adapt to changing work requirements and situations

– Performance orientated and result-driven – possess initiative, enthusiasm and self-motivation to make things happen and gets things done, self-starter working well with limited supervision

– Excellent work ethic

– Excellent communication and writing skills (English)

