My client in City Center, Cape Town is looking for Senior/Intermediate PHP Developer.
Salary: R50 000- negotiable depending on experience
PHP (5+ years experience), Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node
– At $HOME in a *nix environment
– Messaging (RabbitMQ etc)
– High production websites
– Agile/SCRUM
– API’s and integration
– GIT
– Server side architectures and application frameworks (Zend, Phalcon)
– Added bonus : Magento and ElaticSearch 5.x
Categories/Sectors:
– Cloud Applications
– Cloud Infrastructure
– Development
– Fornt End Web Development
– Java