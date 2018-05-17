Senior PHP Developer

Responsibilities

– Applying expertise to technical problems

– Solid background in web development languages, technologies and frameworks

– Strong people management skills to work with and supervise 5 Web Developers

– Excellent English verbal and written communication skills

– Maintaining existing company websites

– Development of project websites for the company’s International offices

– Must have experience in mobile application development

– Proven track record of developing websites

– Experience in a marketing environment or Digital Agency advantageous

– Proven abilty to allocate work and track progress for the team

Education:

– BSC degree, Computer Science or equivalent tertiary education

Experience:

– Minimum 10 years relevant proven experience

– Leadership and Management experience, the ability to supervise and guide a team of developers relating to task allocation, follow-ups, coaching, mentoring and handling of discipline

Learn more/Apply for this position