Senior PHP Developer

Responsibilities
– Applying expertise to technical problems
– Solid background in web development languages, technologies and frameworks
– Strong people management skills to work with and supervise 5 Web Developers
– Excellent English verbal and written communication skills
– Maintaining existing company websites
– Development of project websites for the company’s International offices
– Must have experience in mobile application development
– Proven track record of developing websites
– Experience in a marketing environment or Digital Agency advantageous
– Proven abilty to allocate work and track progress for the team
Education:
– BSC degree, Computer Science or equivalent tertiary education
Experience:
– Minimum 10 years relevant proven experience
– Leadership and Management experience, the ability to supervise and guide a team of developers relating to task allocation, follow-ups, coaching, mentoring and handling of discipline