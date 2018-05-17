Systems Analyst

Interpretand transform business requirements into well-defined system solutions andtechnical specifications for Finance. To design, ensure quality delivery andoptimum performance and stability of systems, and ensure ideal integration ofnew systems and services to the broader ITS environment.

PermanentCape Town based opportunity

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL

– 3-year IT degree/diploma

– Oracle Certification preferred

– 5-8 years Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation experience

– 3-4 years Order to Cash (including Account Receivables, iReceivables,Cash Management, Order Management and Inventory) implementation experience

– SQL experience preferred

– Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070)

– Oracle Configuration experience (Oracle Financials)

– Project involvement

– Relevant applications/systems knowledge

– Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate businessrequirements into systems requirements)

– Relevant business process context knowledge

– Effective people skills

– Reporting and Documentation skills

– Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teamsregarding technical delivery and issue resolution

– Understanding of Peer Systems Integration in a complex systemsenvironment

– Ability to work independently

– Strong problem solving and Analytical ability

– Effective interaction between ITS technical teams, external partners andbusiness partners

JOB SPECIFICATION

– Interface between business project teams, process team,partners, development teams and ITS

– Participate in the process design or re-design and translatebusiness/user requirements into a system design

– Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvementpurposes and evaluate and design system enhancements

– Develop and maintain system requirement specification and testdocumentation

– Provide input into business requirement specification

– Manage the development of the system and its components

– Quality assure development and develop system test plans for the systemand integration testing

– Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changingrequirements

– Design interfaces with other systems

– Perform systems integration testing and feedback results

– Provide regular feedback on issues, risks, progress to Line Manager

– Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment

– Resolve user queries, provide input to programming support teams whenneeded and provide technical leadership and guidance.

– Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developmentsand enhancements/changes) and all interfaces with other systems

– Provide system input to design of user training material

– Quality assure changes prior to implementation through effective testing

– Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teamsregarding technical delivery and issue resolution

– Configures the Application as required

– Works with the business process team to identify gaps and explore gapresolution options

– Maintains all appropriate configuration documentation

– Assists the BA’s with understanding the functional impact of variousconfiguration options

– Assists in the design of the Applications configuration andcustomisation to meet the business process design and application requirements

– Research in leading practice of existing or new innovations

