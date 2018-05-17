Systems Analyst I, ITS

Minimum Requirements:
Technical and Functional
- 3-year IT degree/diploma
- Oracle Certification preferred
- 5-8 years Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation experience
- 3-4 years Order to Cash (including Account Receivables, receivables, Cash Management, Order Management and Inventory) implementation experience
- SQL experience preferred
- Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070)
- Oracle Configuration experience (Oracle Financials)
- Project involvement
- Relevant applications/systems knowledge
- Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)
- Relevant business process context knowledge
- Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teams regarding technical delivery and issue resolution
- Understanding of Peer Systems Integration in a complex systems environment
- Effective interaction between ITS technical teams, external partners and business partners
Competencies:
- Effective people skills
- Reporting and Documentation skills
- Ability to work independently
- Strong problem solving and Analytical ability.