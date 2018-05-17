Systems Analyst I, ITS

May 17, 2018

Minimum Requirements:

Technical and Functional

  • 3-year IT degree/diploma
  • Oracle Certification preferred
  • 5-8 years Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation experience
  • 3-4 years Order to Cash (including Account Receivables, receivables, Cash Management, Order Management and Inventory) implementation experience
  • SQL experience preferred
  • Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070)
  • Oracle Configuration experience (Oracle Financials)
  • Project involvement
  • Relevant applications/systems knowledge
  • Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)
  • Relevant business process context knowledge
  • Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teams regarding technical delivery and issue resolution
  • Understanding of Peer Systems Integration in a complex systems environment
  • Effective interaction between ITS technical teams, external partners and business partners

Competencies:                                                                                                                                  

  • Effective people skills
  • Reporting and Documentation skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Strong problem solving and Analytical ability.

