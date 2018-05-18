Developer – Web

Developer – Web (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Designing and developing well-designed solutions.

Implementing object-oriented designs.

Optimising database designs and queries.

Ensuring quality software with low incidence of bugs.

Maintaining and enhancing systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in modern web technology (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript)

Experience with web framework technologies advantageous (Aurelia, Angular)

Knowledge / experience in the following would be a bonus: Experience with cloud-scalable apps like AWS or Azure. Experience with Git source control. Relational database expertise and can construct and optimise complex SQL queries PostgreSQL experience a plus.



