Developer – Web (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Designing and developing well-designed solutions.
- Implementing object-oriented designs.
- Optimising database designs and queries.
- Ensuring quality software with low incidence of bugs.
- Maintaining and enhancing systems.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in modern web technology (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript)
- Experience with web framework technologies advantageous (Aurelia, Angular)
- Knowledge / experience in the following would be a bonus:
- Experience with cloud-scalable apps like AWS or Azure.
- Experience with Git source control.
- Relational database expertise and can construct and optimise complex SQL queries
- PostgreSQL experience a plus.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)