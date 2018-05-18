DevOps Support Engineer

DevOps Support Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is focused on Customs. They bring proven, modern, flexible and cost effective Customs innovations to the borders of any country.

Purpose of the Position:

Our clientâ€™s developers release new code multiple times a day.Â

This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multiâ€‘project, Javaâ€‘based product suite and projects.

They are looking forhelp with the implementation of the integration solutions using IBM WebSphere Server.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

Research new tools, technologies and best practice

Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments

Occasional after hours support

Role specific responsibilities:

WAS Installation, configuration and administration

Scripting and automation of manual deployment and integration tasks

Maintenance and optimization of Build and Release processes

Close collaboration with development and testing resources.

Keep abreast with the latestÂ features and capabilities of the IBM WAS product suit

Education & Qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience:

Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment

2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience

2+ years of scripting experience

Experience with revision control systems such as Git/SVN

Role specific experience:

3 to 5 yearsâ€™ experience of application integration using the WebSphere application integration suite.

2 to 3 yearsâ€™ experience in Java / JEE, .NET Programming, and frameworks.

Experience with Jenkins / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar.

Experience with Maven / Ant / Make or similar.

Experience with Nexus or similar source code repository.

Experience with Jython / Groovy / Ruby / ksh / bash or similar.

Beneficial Skills:

Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox

Code analysis and reporting tools such as Sonar

Sound understanding of Agile Methods

Chef / Puppet / Ansible or similar configuration management tools

Exposure to cloud computing

Networking

Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools

Role specific Beneficial Skills:

DB2 and SQL Server

IBM HTTP/EDGE

IBM MQ

WebSphere integration frameworks

Knowledge in SOA messaging

Extensive knowledge about even driven systems, schema, orchestration, mapping, and ESB exception handling

Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as MOM, XSLT, SOA, UDDI, EDA, REST, XML, FTP, WSDL, and SOAP

Knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificated, and PKI

Personal Profile:

Self-starter and self-motivated

Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

Flexible and good teamwork

Strong attention to detail

Results-oriented

Tags/Keywords: INDD

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position