Earn Avios with OpenWeb Mobile data

OpenWeb is now rewarding its clients with Avios on their LTE-A mobile data purchases.

As part of the launch, OpenWeb and Avios will be awarding 2 000 bonus Avios to the first 150 customers that take up the offer.

Avios will be awarded into customer’s Avios Travel Rewards Programme account or their British Airways Executive Club Membership Account.

“Our partnership with the Avios Travel Rewards Programme has allowed us to reward clients for simply purchasing their internet connectivity from us,” says OpenWeb CEO Keoma Wright. “In addition to the 2 000 bonus points clients will receive, they will also collect one Avios for every R6 they spend every single month.”

OpenWeb offers LTE-A Mobile data across South Africa boasting average speeds between 10Mbps and 50Mbps. This is a true mobile WiFi solution as no fixed line connection is needed.

The data packages start at R345.00 for 50GB and customers have a choice between a month-to-month agreement or a 24-month agreement that includes a complimentary router.

“Our customers can earn Avios by purchasing their monthly internet connectivity, which will bring that dream holiday that much closer. Avios can be used for travel rewards, including towards flights, hotels, car hire and experiences” he concludes.