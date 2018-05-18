ENVIRONMENT: An innovative tech company offering marketing and sales solutions seeks a talented Mid SQL DBA to join its team. The ideal candidate will require at least 3 years SQL/MySQL database experience, at least 3 years’ experience in development, have worked with Big Data and be skilled in developing and integrating custom APIs. You MUST possess a driver’s license and your own transport, this is non-negotiable. If you have a Google Cloud Certification or experience, Machine Learning, Linux, PHP, Python, Java or Google API integration experience, this will prove beneficial. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of 3 – 5 years of SQL or MySQL Database experience.

Minimum of 3 – 5 years Development experience.

Experience in working with Big Data.

A thorough understanding and experience in creating and maintaining relational tables.

Able to develop and integrate custom API’s. MUST-HAVEs – Own transport and driver’s license. Advantageous – Google Cloud experience & Certification.

Machine Learning.

A good understanding of Linux.

PHP, Python and Java development languages

Google API integration. ATTRIBUTES: Able to work independently and within a team.

Able to meet deadlines. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying f