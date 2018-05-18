SA’s GoMetro signs global distribution deal

South Africa-based mobility startup GoMetro is partnering with Mauritian technology distribution and development firm GMG Technology to launch the transport mapping and data collection platform, GoMetro Pro, to the global markets through a distribution, product development and internationalisation agreement.

“Thanks to our partnership with GMG Technology and their deep experience and know-how in the distribution and development of enterprise software for the international market, GoMetro Pro has a self-service platform – so users anywhere in the world can log in and build their own projects themselves,” says GoMetro CEO and founder Justin Coetzee.

“GMG Technologies focuses on bringing innovative technology to the global market and enhancing these technologies through further development to bring maximum value to our customers, our partnership with GoMetro is a perfect illustration of this and we are very excited about the incredible work done so far,” says Richard Dewing, director of GMG Technologie. “This technology will have a very real impact on the way cities are planned, companies organize staff movements and how people run their daily lives. We are proud to be part of this and we will continue to work together to keep adding more value to the platform.”

Coetzee adds: “Better data management from something like the GoMetro Pro app leads to better regulation, which leads to better licensing and planning. This in turn leads to better operations and better passenger information available, which means better revenues and profits for the owners. Everybody wins.”

The GoMetro platform generates 500 000km worth of data, while providing accurate and rapid deployment of onboard vehicle survey methodology.

“The Onboard Surveys are critical – it’s the only application that collects all the information you need to profile a route, a vehicle and a passenger at the same time on any transport network, providing unprecedented data on urban mobility,” explains Coetzee.