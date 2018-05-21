Junior Python Developer

Python Developers! Are you familiar with Linux and scripting tools? This is an opportunity that will expose you to national platforms and fast track your career, meaning you are very skilled developers who likes to upskill and teach new staff! Imagine never having to struggle with something, all you need to do is ask, brainstorm and come up with solutions. Qualification:Matric is a mustTertiary IT related qualification is a bonus Skills & Experience: Minimum 1-year experience with development and strong Linux scripting skillsYou will be exposed to Python, Git, Django, SQL, Linux and HTML to name a few Job Description:Research, development and implementation of software and infrastructure solutions.Strong focus on open-source, CentOS / RedHat as a production environment and use of Python as the Programming language of choice. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027477.

