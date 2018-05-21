Sage gets partners up and running

Sage has unveiled a new implementation methodology for Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management.

Fast Start is designed to implement and deliver projects through the Sage partner channel in a timely and cost-effective manner, providing true value to customers who are looking to get up and running quickly and easily.

Customers choosing Enterprise Management with Fast Start can be up and running within two months, helping to reduce initial costs through adopting a standard process and a pre-configured solution. They will also benefit from all the product features of Sage Enterprise Management core modules in less time – with the ability to add new modules as their business grows.

Pascal Gaude, vice-president: professional services at Sage, says: “Implementing a business management solution is a huge decision for growing businesses. At Sage, working with our partners, we understand that customers want to see visible return on investment within the shortest amount of time possible. The Fast Start implementation methodology is a commitment to supporting smart companies to begin their business transformation quickly and painlessly.

“We are positive of the value Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management brings to our customers and are proud to be able to demonstrate this within two months.”

Currently available in France, Portugal and South Africa, the professional service offering will soon be made available to customers in Spain.