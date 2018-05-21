SUSE adds container certification for ISVs

SUSE has introduced SUSE Ready certification for SUSE CaaS Platform, expanding its respected application-certification program for independent software vendors (ISVs).

ISVs building containers that use the open source docker container format can now certify their containerised application on SUSE CaaS Platform, an enterprise-class container management solution that enables IT and DevOps professionals to more easily deploy, manage and scale container-based applications and services.

SUSE Ready verifies for customers that partner solutions are tested and supported on SUSE software, so they can confidently use compatible and supported third-party solutions that best meet their business requirements, without being locked in to a single vendor.

“The SUSE Ready certification program has been well received by partners and customers,” says Frank Rego, director of the ISV partner program at SUSE. “The ISV community is pleased because it allows them to use their existing test methodology to ensure compatibility with SUSE products.

“Customers appreciate having confidence their solutions are supported by the application experts – the partners who create them. SUSE Ready certifications have grown sharply over the last year, and extending SUSE Ready to SUSE CaaS Platform will further expand the ecosystem and create value for more partners and customers.”

Containers speed application delivery, facilitate application portability, and enable a new class of high-performing cloud native applications. As container use grows, ISVs are increasingly offering a container deployment option for their applications, according to a recent survey of the SUSE ISV ecosystem.

SUSE CaaS Platform uses open source Kubernetes to provide enterprises with production-grade container orchestration at scale, answering the ISV need for a platform to manage their containerised software at customer locations.

SUSE Ready is a certification program that allows ISVs to test their applications with SUSE products to ensure interoperability. ISVs perform the testing required for them to support their solution in a SUSE environment. SUSE Ready applications are listed in the SUSE Partner Software Catalog, the primary source for customers looking for supported solutions to run with SUSE software.

This searchable database of partner solutions allows ISVs to showcase applications that have been tested and certified with SUSE Linux Enterprise, SUSE OpenStack Cloud and SUSE Enterprise Storage. With the addition of SUSE CaaS Platform to the catalog, ISVs now have a central place to showcase all their SUSE Ready applications and deployment options, whether physical, virtual, cloud or containerised.

A number of ISVs delivering applications that add value to container deployments are already SUSE Ready certified for SUSE CaaS Platform, including SAP, Micro Focus, Aqua Security, Avi Networks, Datadog, Dynatrace, JFrog, Minio, NeuVector, Pachyderm, Tymlez, Univa and XebiaLabs.