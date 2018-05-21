Test Engineer (Senior)

(Parvana)About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

Defining test plans and executing test cases.

Fault management (raising error logs, following up, re-testing).

Developing and maintaining test automation frameworks.

Requirements:

Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a computer science major.

Computer Science degree with ISEB training preferred.

Minimum of 3-5 years commercial experience testing software.

Experience using various automation testing tool.

Understanding / experience of test methodologies and techniques – both structured and exploratory.

Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.

Experience in one or more of the following Test types – Integration, System, and / or Regression.

Knowledge of Quality Centre advantageous.

Telecommunications background advantageous.

