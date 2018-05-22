Alaris, CSX unlock the power of information capture

Value-added IT distributor CSX has signed a major distribution contract with Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business specialising in digital imaging and information management.

The agreement covers Southern Africa and includes the full range of the Alaris portfolio, from scanners and capture software, to information management solutions, to professional services and support.

Naji Kazak, regional GM for Alaris, comments: “We are thrilled to have CSX as our distribution partner in Southern Africa. The demand in the region for document imaging and information capture solutions is massive across several verticals.

“This is what prompted the partnership between Alaris and CSX. Our partnership is built on complete understanding and alignment with the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem, designed to remove complexity from information capture to drive business efficiency and growth.”

Mario Martins, MD of CSX Customer Services, says: “We have been partners with Kodak Alaris in one form or another for more than four decades. We are proud and honoured to have been chosen as the African distribution partner of choice.

“From the original analogue microfilm formats to the digital image formats and ultimately to the full document imaging solutions that Alaris now offers, we will continue delivering the same excellent sales and service solutions that prompted the partnership.”