Ayo signs Sasol managed services deal

Ayo Technology Solutions has signed a long term strategic partnership agreement with integrated chemical and energy multinational Sasol, to deliver and manage a set of global network, communications and security services.

AYO also meets Sasol’s transformation objectives with an ownership base comprised of more than 70% Black ownership and 33% Black women ownership.

The technology company will play an integral role in delivering on and managing the existing managed services contract as well as participate, where relevant, in Sasol’s digital transformation plans.

Kevin Hardy, CEO of Ayo Technology Solutions, comments: “We at AYO are extremely proud that Sasol’s management has chosen us to partner with them in this journey.

“Sasol is a well-respected brand in the country, and a pioneer in both digital transformation and most importantly true transformation of their business with regards to the B-BBEE codes and the ICT charter. We are looking forward to working with a very passionate Sasol team, and doing some ground-breaking things together.

“The contract is a huge vote of confidence in Ayo – specifically in terms of its professional capacity, but also for empowering change in the South African ICT sector which is urgently needed,” adds Hardy. “Transformation in the ICT industry has been extremely slow, and we are very proud to have successfully concluded our first substantial contract which we believe is the first of many steps that will transform the ICT sector in our country.”

The Sasol contract falls under the Ayo Industries Mining Oil and Gas vertical and will use a combination of Ayo Platforms with on premise hybrid and cloud options through innovative consumption models. Ayo is confident that they will also be relevant to Sasol in its digital transformation journey pursuing future projects in their Ayo Digital team.