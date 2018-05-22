Data Analyst

Qualifications

– 3 Year – B Degree/ Diploma in Commerce, Information or Computer Science Discipline

Experience

– 5 years experience in data analysis in a marketing business intelligence environment

– 3 years experience in developing and executing data quality management processes

– 3 years experience, acting in a data governance role

Essential Knowledge

– 5 years knowledge of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing

– 3 years knowledge of legislation relevant to the collection, storage and exploitation of customer data

– 3 years knowledge of data structures relevant to both operational and business intelligence systems

– Knowledge of data quality management

