Data Analyst

Qualifications
– 3 Year – B Degree/ Diploma in Commerce, Information or Computer Science Discipline
Experience
– 5 years experience in data analysis in a marketing business intelligence environment
– 3 years experience in developing and executing data quality management processes
– 3 years experience, acting in a data governance role
Essential Knowledge
– 5 years knowledge of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing
– 3 years knowledge of legislation relevant to the collection, storage and exploitation of customer data
– 3 years knowledge of data structures relevant to both operational and business intelligence systems
– Knowledge of data quality management