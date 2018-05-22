HP launches new PC lineup

HP Inc has unveiled a new lineup of premium notebooks, desktops and displays, the HP Elite 1000 and HP ENVY portfolios.

With 81% of people working during their personal time and more than half multi-tasking personal activities at work, using a device that can straddle the realities of each environment is more important than ever. HP’s new premium lineup includes various form factors that meet an individual’s personal style and specific computing needs.

“HP’s undisputed design and engineering leadership is delivering the ultimate combination of style, performance and versatility,” says Ravi Perumal, category manager: personal systems at HP South Africa. “With the world’s smallest business convertible, the first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen, the widest curved All-in-One, and other industry-leading innovations, our new Elite and ENVY portfolios create unrivaled premium PC experiences.”

The HP Elite 1000 devices are secure and manageable, and include a full suite of solutions, including the HP Endpoint Security Controller, HP Sure Start Gen4, and HP Sure Run announced earlier this year.

The all-new HP EliteBook x360 1030 is the first device to feature optional HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging. This option stores the software system image in embedded memory, ensuring data recovery even if the hard drive is wiped and no network connection is available.

New devices in the HP Elite 1000 series include:

* HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is the world’s smallest business convertible with a starting weight of only 1,25kg and is 15.8 mm thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life and 4G Cat9 LTE for ultimate connectivity, this sleek device features the world’s first active pen with proximity alert for business PCs to notify a user when the pen is left behind and an optional, first of its kind, outdoor viewable display.

* HP Elite x2 1013 G3 now fits a 13-inch display into a 12-inch chassis, making it the world’s smallest business detachable. For the truly mobile professional, this device is the world’s first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen, offers Intel Quad Core vPro processors and up to 4G Cat9 LTE.

* HP EliteBook 1050 G1 is the world’s first ultra-slim business notebook with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, boasting powerful performance with optional hexacore processing and up to 4 TB of SSD storage, perfect for the person who needs reliable performance in a sleek package. Along with the optional HP Privacy Camera to protect the webcam against malicious surveillance, the device has up to 16 hours of battery life for all-day connectivity and productivity.

* HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 is the world’s first business class 34-inch curved AiO with discrete graphics, and a beautiful and flexible design that makes it the perfect fit for the front desk, office or huddle room for meetings. The first AiO purpose-built for collaboration, this AiO is an ideal video conferencing solution, with a FHD pop-up webcam, integrated collaboration keys, powerful audio and HP Noise cancellation.

* HP EliteDisplay S14 is the world’s first 14-inch USB Type-C portable display, bringing the power of dual-screen productivity in a sleek package. Designed for those on the go, this portable display is powered by a single USB Type-C connection for easy connectivity to any USB-C notebook.

The new HP Command Center, available on the latest ENVY devices, allows users to optimize system performance, fan noise and temperature with CoolSense technology. Supporting Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds is also a feature on these devices, providing fast connectivity for demanding streaming apps for movies, music and gaming.

Many of these apps need powerful sound, which is why all HP ENVY devices have Audio by Bang & Olufsen. HP Sure View technology along with fingerprint readers or IR cameras are also available on select models to keep information safe and secure.

New PCs in the HP ENVY portfolio include:

* HP ENVY 13 Laptop offers exceptional power in a sleek, stylish, all-metal design available in pale gold or natural silver. Featuring 8th generation Intel Quad Core processors, optional NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, up to 14 hours of battery life, and security features including a fingerprint reader and optional HP Sure View, this device is designed for the on-the-go multi-tasker.

* HP ENVY x360 13 is the newest device to the HP ENVY portfolio, and the first 13-inch convertible with the AMD Ryzen Processor with Radeon Vega Graphics. This convertible is designed to perform and impress, with multi-threaded processing, powerful integrated graphics, optional HP Sure View, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

* HP ENVY x360 15 is an ideal device for users seeking more creative experiences through touch and pen. For those seeking incredible multi-tasking performance, this device is available with either Intel or AMD processors, powerful storage and memory options including Intel Optane, up to a 4K display and optional HP Sure View. With up to 12 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, this and all ENVY laptops and convertibles feature HP Fast Charge, which can charge a device to 50% in 45 minutes.

* HP ENVY 17 Laptop is one of the few desktop replacements with the everyday content creator in mind. Equipped with the powerful 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core processor, discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 graphics, options including Intel Optane memory, and optional 17-inch diagonal 4K display, the ENVY 17 can handle productivity tasks, content creation and entertainment apps.

* HP ENVY Curved AiO 34 is the world’s widest curved all-in-one and now the world’s first all-in-one with Amazon Alexa, providing Alexa voice service the convenience of a hands-free experience with a visual display. This year’s AiOs stuns from any angle, incorporating a dark ash woodgrain finish on the base and back of the device, allowing it to stand out in a living space. The device is also designed to get things done, with optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 discrete graphics. The new HP Audio Stream, allows users to stream their favorite songs from a smartphone to the HP ENVY AiO speakers using Bluetooth technology. This generation’s wireless charging capability built into the base is three times more powerful than the previous generation, and the AiO has added security with a pop up privacy camera.

* HP ENVY Desktop is designed for people wanting a versatile, premium design packed with incredible performance for demanding workloads and content creation. Designed with modern, minimalist details including rounded, diamond-cut corners and linear brushing detail, this device features 8th Generation Intel Core multi-core processors12, optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, and optional Intel Optane Memory for better system responsiveness without sacrificing storage capacity.