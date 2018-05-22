Project Manager

Our client is a Gaming company that loves to push the boundaries. They stay abreast with the very latest in international trends and technologies.

Currently our client is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.

Initiation and Planning

– Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan – including plans for Scope, Communication, Risk & Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management

– Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project

– Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter

– Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter

– Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project

– Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders

Executing,Monitoring and Controlling

– Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required

– Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project

– Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project

– Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes

– Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed

– Responsible for tracking project decisions made on the project

– Responsible for monitoring costs on the project, as required by the Business Unit

– Responsible for supporting Product Owner in quality product delivery

– Accountable for project status reporting as defined in a Communication Plan or as required by the Business Unit

“Operationalise (Pre-Go Live, Go Live and Post Go Live)”

– Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks)

– Responsible for arranging training for production teams to allow them to support the product / project after go-live

– Responsible for arranging training for operators to allow them to use the product after go-live

– Responsible for engaging and communicating with external stakeholders

– Responsible for ensuring resourcing availability for go live monitoring and troubleshooting

Project Closure

– Accountable for measuring the delivery of project objectives and benefits, including Critical Success Factors as defined in the Charter

– Responsible for facilitating Lessons Learned sessions and collating all the feedback

– Responsible for prioritising improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed

– Responsible for driving improvements by following up with action owners from the Lessons Learned

– Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project

– Accountable for communicating project closure to all stakeholders

Benefits Realisation

– Responsible for assisting Business Units in getting any required benefits monitoring and reporting in place

– Responsible for actively tracking and measuring Project Benefits, including Critical Success Factors

Requirements:

– Relevant tertiary qualification

– Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent

– Excellent Communicator – written and verbal

– MS Office

– MS Project

– EPM experience an advantage

– Agile experience is an advantage

– “Experience in the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects”

– 3 years Project Management experience OR 2 years project management experience and 1 year relevant

– Experience in a software or IT environment

– Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle

– Basic knowledge of software or IT project management

– Exposure to 1 or more PM Methodologies

A Few Perks:

– Fantastic food and snacks to keep your energy levels pumping

– Amazing offices in world-class locations

– The ability to further your skills through training and development

– Working with the best tools and latest technologies

– Wellness Care

– Rewards for outstanding performance

– Spectacular Team builds

– Flexible Working Arrangements

