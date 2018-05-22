Our client is a Gaming company that loves to push the boundaries. They stay abreast with the very latest in international trends and technologies.
Currently our client is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.
Initiation and Planning
– Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan – including plans for Scope, Communication, Risk & Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management
– Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project
– Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter
– Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter
– Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project
– Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders
Executing,Monitoring and Controlling
– Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required
– Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project
– Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project
– Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes
– Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed
– Responsible for tracking project decisions made on the project
– Responsible for monitoring costs on the project, as required by the Business Unit
– Responsible for supporting Product Owner in quality product delivery
– Accountable for project status reporting as defined in a Communication Plan or as required by the Business Unit
“Operationalise (Pre-Go Live, Go Live and Post Go Live)”
– Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks)
– Responsible for arranging training for production teams to allow them to support the product / project after go-live
– Responsible for arranging training for operators to allow them to use the product after go-live
– Responsible for engaging and communicating with external stakeholders
– Responsible for ensuring resourcing availability for go live monitoring and troubleshooting
Project Closure
– Accountable for measuring the delivery of project objectives and benefits, including Critical Success Factors as defined in the Charter
– Responsible for facilitating Lessons Learned sessions and collating all the feedback
– Responsible for prioritising improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed
– Responsible for driving improvements by following up with action owners from the Lessons Learned
– Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project
– Accountable for communicating project closure to all stakeholders
Benefits Realisation
– Responsible for assisting Business Units in getting any required benefits monitoring and reporting in place
– Responsible for actively tracking and measuring Project Benefits, including Critical Success Factors
Requirements:
– Relevant tertiary qualification
– Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent
– Excellent Communicator – written and verbal
– MS Office
– MS Project
– EPM experience an advantage
– Agile experience is an advantage
– “Experience in the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects”
– 3 years Project Management experience OR 2 years project management experience and 1 year relevant
– Experience in a software or IT environment
– Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle
– Basic knowledge of software or IT project management
– Exposure to 1 or more PM Methodologies
A Few Perks:
– Fantastic food and snacks to keep your energy levels pumping
– Amazing offices in world-class locations
– The ability to further your skills through training and development
– Working with the best tools and latest technologies
– Wellness Care
– Rewards for outstanding performance
– Spectacular Team builds
– Flexible Working Arrangements