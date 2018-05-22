Senior PHP Developer

A well-established company in George is currently recruiting for a skilled PHP Developer to join their team.They are looking for employees who are:

Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people

Short on ego and high on output

Advantageous skills and qualities (not necessarily required):

Proven experience in implementing SOLID principals.

Relevant degree or diploma.

5+ Years of experience in PHP development.

Desired Skills and Experience:

Broad knowledge of web technologies at large.

Knowledge of the full LEMP stack and how to setup, secure and deploy this stack.

Strong SCSS, JS, Vue.js and HTML5 knowledge will also be required.

Well versed in object orientated system design.

A deep understanding of PHP 7.

A strong understanding of database architecture design.

An understanding of API design and conceptualization.

A solid working understanding of Laravel and Symfony.

A great working knowledge of OOP principals, refactoring, system design and implementation.

A good working knowledge of Percona, NGINX, MySQL, Redis, Ubuntu and other Linux server technologies a must.

NPM and build tool knowledge.

A good knowledge of GIT.

A good understanding of SCRUM and Agile project management.

Good working knowledge of SSL, Firewalls and security protocols that can be implemented to secure data stores.

Data warehousing design and roll out knowledge.

A good working understanding of Google Analytics and how to implement a range of tracking technologies within the GA API.

So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

