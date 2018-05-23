E-commerce grows, but mobile sales are down

While retailers have been aggressively investing in mobile, new data suggests that the percentage of online sales made via mobile phone has declined.

Forrester research finds that online sales via mobile declined from 43% in 2016 to 36% in 2017.

However, at the same time, e-commerce sales grew by 14%.

According to the research, factors limiting mobile shopping growth include:

* Shoppers are buying less on mobile phones;

* The PC still dominates digital shopping; and

* Broader adoption of mobile payment solutions is lacking.