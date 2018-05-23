MTN, Cisco launch countrywide IoT services

MTN and Cisco have announced the availability of the Cisco Jasper Control Center automated IoT connectivity platform for all companies looking to provide IoT services to their customers on MTN’s mobile network throughout South Africa.

MTN is the first mobile operator in South Africa to deploy the global IoT platform Control Center, enabling business customers to launch, manage, and monetise IoT services worldwide.

“We’re excited to see the early adoption from our business customers, and it’s clear that organizations in every industry are eager to deliver powerful connected services that help transform their businesses,” says Mariana Kruger, GM for ICT Solutions at MTN Business. “More businesses worldwide rely on Cisco Jasper Control Center than any other platform to deliver these IoT services, and combined with our powerful network, we are providing customers with the premier IoT connectivity solution in South Africa.”

Initial customer adoption has indicated strong demand for Control Center across all industries, with particular interest from the connected car, vehicle tracking, building security and automation, and logistics industries.

“Regardless of industry, every business can benefit from delivering connected services that enhance their customers’ experiences, help reduce operational cost, and introduce new sources of revenue,” says Kalle Ward, MD: EMEAR, Cisco IoT. “Businesses throughout South Africa trust MTN as their network and business solutions provider, and now with Control Center, those businesses can reliably and securely launch and monetize IoT services not only in South Africa, but globally.”