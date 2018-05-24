BI Developer
May 24, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic e-commerce platform invites a highly talented BI Developer to join its team. The successful candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Mathematics or relevant field, 2 years’ experience using BI Reporting tools including QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI, and SQL. Any experience in the Retail or E-commerce industry will prove beneficial.
DUTIES:
- Design, develop and test QlikView models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources.
- Ensure that the QlikView applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.
- Interact frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translate these into solutions.
- Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users.
- Extract, validate and analyse data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
- Automate data extraction and report update processes.
- Data validation and integrity testing.
- Data cleansing and data modelling.
- Optimisation of data models.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree in relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field required.
- If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)
