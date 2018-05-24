ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic e-commerce platform invites a highly talented BI Developer to join its team. The successful candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Mathematics or relevant field, 2 years’ experience using BI Reporting tools including QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI, and SQL. Any experience in the Retail or E-commerce industry will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Design, develop and test QlikView models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources.

Ensure that the QlikView applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.

Interact frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translate these into solutions.

Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users.

Extract, validate and analyse data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business

Automate data extraction and report update processes.

Data validation and integrity testing.

Data cleansing and data modelling.

Optimisation of data models. REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree in relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field required.

If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential.

Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)

Minimum 2