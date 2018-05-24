Systems Analyst

Introduction

To interpret and transform business requirements into well-defined system solutions and specifications. To design, ensure quality delivery and optimum performance and stability of systems, and ensure ideal integration of new systems and services to the broader ITS environment. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Minimum Requirements

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL

o 3-year IT Qualification

o 5-8 years relevant experience as a Systems Analyst/ Production Support Analyst

o Strong analytical skills

o Strong SQL and relational database knowledge

o Good working knowledge of various system integration formats

o Application management skills

o Good understanding and application of the SDLC

o Relevant business process context knowledge

o Experience on multiple projects

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL – Advantageous

o Relevant retail and business knowledge.

o Good understanding / knowledge of Merchandising processes

o Good understanding of the Oracle EBS System.

o Good understanding of financial processes from a retail perspective

o In depth understanding of invoice matching

Job Specification

– Support and provide input into the maintenance/ enhancements of applications

– Collaborate with all key stakeholders including business project teams, partners, development teams within ITS, to understand business requirements.

– Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design.

– Ability to interpret business requirements / Business Requirement Definitions/Specifications into System Requirement Specifications.

– Develop and maintain System Requirement Specifications and test documentation.

– Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements.

– Give input to business requirement specifications.

– Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements/changes) and all interfaces with other systems.

– Manage and take ownership of incidents / problems / changes logged through the Service Desk and impacting Merchandising and downstream systems.

– Resolve user queries, provide input to programming support teams when needed and provide technical leadership and guidance.

– Identify root cause of problems (including cross team) and appropriate measures taken.

– Maintain focus on systems availability and achieving Service Level Agreement targets

– Manage multiple tasks and prioritise appropriately to minimise business impact

– Investigate and resolve complex systems issues across applications.

– Maintain operations documentation (specifications and standby), ensure accurate and relevant at all times, according to agreed standards.

– Do standby on a rotational basis.

– Cross skilling in different Merchandising processes.

– System Changes:- Testing, Implementation and Maintenance

o Develop system test plans for system and integration testing

o Design, document and test interfaces with other systems.

o Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

o Perform quality assurance, regression and systems integration testing and feedback results.

o Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures where required.

o Manage integration projects or sub projects.

o Provide input into implementation plans, review back-out plans for completeness and ensure tasks are coordinated effectively during implementation.

o Identifies risks and ensure appropriate contingencies are in place.

o Provide system input to design of user training material; where applicable, test changes with users and ensure users are adequately prepared for the changes.

o Monitor changes to ensure correctness and provide post-implementation support.

o Participate in the post implementation reviews for completed projects.

