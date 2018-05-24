Technical Tester

An international giant offering flexi-hours and lucrative performance bonuses is seeking an innovative Technical Tester to work closely with a team of developers to create, maintain and implement successful test cases. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Degree or National Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 2 years robust Manual Testing experienceAbility to create an automation toolAble to successful read and write scripts to test code Job Description:This stimulating role calls for a large focus on Manual Testing while planning and prioritizing test activities. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027515.

