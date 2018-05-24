VFS Global facilitates FIFA World Cup Fan IDs

As Russia looks forward to welcoming football enthusiasts for the FIFA World Cup 2018, VFS Global offers extra convenience to football fans by providing access to more than 165 of its Visa Application Centres across the globe as FAN IDs distribution points.

Visitors who wish to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup must obtain a FAN ID – a personalised spectator’s card, which provides fast and convenient access to the stadium for all spectators.

In addition, with a FAN ID foreign spectators can enter Russia visa-free. It also entitles spectators to free travel on special trains connecting the host cities and on public transportation of the host cities on match days. Entry to the Russian Federation with a FAN ID will be possible starting ten days prior to the date of the first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Visitors must leave Russia using their FAN IDs within ten days after the date of the last match.

When you opt to collect the FAN IDs from VFS Global, vast network of centres, easy accessibility, online tracking, free SMS/email notifications amongst other advantages, will make it much more convenient for visitors, providing them with greater speed and transparency in the process, thereby enhancing their overall World Cup experience. In countries including China, Great Britain, Turkey, Switzerland, Poland, India, Latvia, France, Germany, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and many others; Fans have the option of selecting their nearest most convenient Visa Application Centre for delivery of their FAN IDs.

Prabuddha Sen, chief operating officer: CIS and Eastern Europe at VFS Global, says: “We are delighted to be working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and offer our services to facilitate FAN IDs for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Fans can collect the spectator’s card from our 165 application centres across 72 countries worldwide. Vast network of centres, easy accessibility, online tracking, amongst other advantages, will make it much more convenient for visitors, providing them with greater speed and transparency in the process, thereby enhancing their overall World Cup experience.”