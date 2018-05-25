Application Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

An online gaming company in Cape Town is looking for an Application Support Engineer to join their team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for solving a variety of operational aspects of the company’s application platform.

DUTIES:

Assistance to the Client Support team on a daily basis for various operational requirements such as: Assistance in triaging of support incidents. Assistance in finding the root cause of application malfunctions. Assistance in retrieval of data for clients. Assistance in restarting of various services if required.

Maintenance of technical and support assistance documentation.

Assistance to the Development teams for resolutions of defects.

Providing of monthly management reports.

Working with the DevOps Engineers to automate and streamline repetitive tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT Field.

Demonstrable knowledge in solving a technical problem, no fixed term experience required.

Previous production system (application) support work.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Application monitoring and support experience beneficial.

Working knowledge of MySQL and MySQL debugging.

Basic knowledge of Linux operating systems.

Methodical approach to work.

Understanding of Incident management.

Ability to learn and master employer-specific software.

Written and verbal communication skills.

