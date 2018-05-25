ENVIRONMENT:
An online gaming company in Cape Town is looking for an Application Support Engineer to join their team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for solving a variety of operational aspects of the company’s application platform.
DUTIES:
- Assistance to the Client Support team on a daily basis for various operational requirements such as:
- Assistance in triaging of support incidents.
- Assistance in finding the root cause of application malfunctions.
- Assistance in retrieval of data for clients.
- Assistance in restarting of various services if required.
- Maintenance of technical and support assistance documentation.
- Assistance to the Development teams for resolutions of defects.
- Providing of monthly management reports.
- Working with the DevOps Engineers to automate and streamline repetitive tasks.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT Field.
- Demonstrable knowledge in solving a technical problem, no fixed term experience required.
- Previous production system (application) support work.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Application monitoring and support experience beneficial.
- Working knowledge of MySQL and MySQL debugging.
- Basic knowledge of Linux operating systems.
- Methodical approach to work.
- Understanding of Incident management.
- Ability to learn and master employer-specific software.
- Written and verbal communication skills.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please