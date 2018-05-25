Business Analyst

We are actively seeking a Business Analyst for a 12 month fixed term contract position in Cape Town, Western Cape

Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

3-5 years as a business analyst in Health / Insurance environment essential; further 4-6 years problem solving and analytical environment exposure in this environment advantageous

1-2 years exposure to Agile methodology and environment particularly within the Financial Services sector

Relevant Diploma or Degree Advantageous

Strong computer literacy

Problem solving

Presentation intermediate Critical thinking (out of the box thinking)

Analytical thinking

Information management (document management)

Business/Visual modelling

Documentation and specification writing

Facilitation

Elicitation

Influencing and negotiation

Coaching and mentoring

The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:

To function as a liaison among stakeholders in order to elicit, analyse, document, communicate and validate requirements for enhancements to, or changes in existing business processes, policies and information systems.

To understand and analyse business problems and opportunities in the context of requirements, to collaborate and actively participate in the solution process to enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

To have an intimate knowledge of the Business in terms of its Operational functioning, the overall Business unit’s objectives, goals and outcomes as well as a clear understanding of the LHH overall strategy, goals and objectives (Subject Matter Experts)

To elicit, understand, accurately interpret and analyse user requirements using interviews, JAD sessions, Grooming sessions and document reviews

Identifying & solving business issues , operational or systems problems, troubleshooting

Business process improvement: Identifying ways of improving business systems – current – and or identifying ways of improving business systems and processes for new business processes , (using business process redesign, information requirements analysis)

Preparation and communication of Business Requirements documents (BRS) or Change Requests

To facilitate the solutions design for diverse problems being cognisant of financial integrity, data quality, and process and systems limitations across multiple business systems and business areas

Identifying and analysing business rules and policies, and documenting these for the use of business users

Identifying the user’s requirements for MIS information (queries, reports, MIS design), and designing the specifications for these

Reviewing and assessing the accuracy, completeness and correctness of functional, systems or requirements specifications produced by colleagues

To review activities, to ensure the project remains on track without compromising on quality

Review and or compile test strategies in order for Functional testing and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to be effected

Ensure that end user training of affected or impacted users is conducted or co-ordinated

To ensure post implementation support are given to the impacted business stakeholders

To ensure communication to all stakeholders at all levels throughout the SDLC with regards to the status of the requirement

To coach and mentor entry level business analysts and business users to become more self-sustaining

Salary Offering: R37000.00 – R40000.00 monthlyAll CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)

