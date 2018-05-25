Project Manager

We are actively seeking a Project Manager for a 6 month fixed term contract position in Cape Town, Western Cape

Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

1 – 2 years project management in the Health / Insurance industry essential

Understanding of System and Development implementation projects

PMBOK qualification

Proficient in Microsoft Project

Enterprise project management tools advantageous

Health industry knowledge advantageous, but not a requirement

Salary Offering: R30 000 to R35 000 per monthAll CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position