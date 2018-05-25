Project Managers (CT)

Our niche SA client focusing on industry bench marking and cluster research, currently has exciting opportunities available for three Project Managers in their Cape Town office.These are Junior Project Manager, Project Manager and Senior Project Manager.They are looking for different levels of Project Management experience in these roles. Dimensions of the roles include: Project, Human Resources, Financial and Cluster. These roles will suit academic achievers with a strong research interest and capability, and an interest in working with data to provide clusters with benchmarking information.This is a major contribution into designated cluster sectors and to the SA economy.Project Managers are self managed in a team context adopting a co-operative and collaborative approach.The ability to perform and deliver under pressure of deadlines is part of Project Management portfolio.Minimum requirements:

An honours degree in appropriate field (e.g. Development Economics, Industrial Development or Upgrading)

Minimum 5 years relevant working experience (Senior PM); 3 years (PM) and 1 year (Junior PM)

Drivers Licence with own vehicle- no restrictions

Essential experience:

Excellent English Communication skills (both written and verbal)

Highly competent organisational skills

Computer literacy (Word, excel, PowerPoint and outlook)

Experience or exposure in delivering and managing diverse projects (preferably within a manufacturing environment)

Experience in “project planning” – implementation and management

Understanding of project management areas including cost, risk and scope

