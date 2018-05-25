Senior Java Developer

Wanting to be part of a company that looks after their employees, this is the place to be here. The company is based in Northern Suburbs, Cape Town. If you fit the below criteria apply for this position. Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer Science / Information Systems Skills & Experience: Minimum 4-5 years’ experience as a Java DeveloperExperience in software development (Java)Understanding of coding methods and best practicesKnowledge of SDLCProduct developmentSystems Implementation Job Description:This role will entail to write software code, write unit tests, test, debug as well as analyze software programs and applications based on what the Systems Analyst requires.The Senior Java Developer plays a crucial part in mentoring junior developers. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027526.

Learn more/Apply for this position