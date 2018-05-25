Software Developer

One of South Africa's biggest software houses is looking for a young and vibrant Software Developer to lead a team of developers. You will be working close with very exciting UK clients and build a relationship with various developers from all around the world. This company gives opportunity to travel and offers you free music lessons daily. If you want to step out the of the same old day to day work space and explore an opportunity that is more agile and exciting, then you should apply! Qualification:Tertiary Degree (BSc in Computer Science / Software Engineering preferable) Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years' experienceStrong understanding of and experience in C# .NET Framework, Angular 2+ preferableAlternatively TypeScript / JavaScript, CSS and HTML5, SQLExperience working with the modern web ecosystem: Git, NodeJS, NPM, Gulp and BowerGood experience with web design, REST API design, REST APIs, knowledge of .NET Core 2.0 a bonusAuthentication Azure AD knowledgeSQL Server experience Job Description:Design and document software systems to meet product requirements.Analyse product requirements.Perform code and documentation reviews to engineering and QMS standards.Design and implement testing frameworks.Develop high-quality software design and architecture.Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the SDLC.Develop tools and applications by producing clean, efficient code.Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

