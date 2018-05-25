Systems Administrator (Linux)

ENVIRONMENT:

An online gaming company in Cape Town is looking for a Systems Administrator (Linux) to join their team. The successful incumbent will be working with the technical teams to maintain and expand their ever-growing mission critical infrastructure. You will be responsible for helping estimate, provision, automate, and monitor the infrastructure for their applications.

DUTIES:

Provisioning of new client infrastructure and maintenance of existing client infrastructure.

Infrastructure software maintenance (includes patching and upgrades).

Ensuring all backups and replication configuration are running optimally.

System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains – will be expected to participate in on-call escalations to troubleshoot customer facing issues.

Assistance to the DevOps Engineer for provisioning of new services as required 2.

Providing monthly reports on system performance and uptime.

Ensuring strict security standards are maintained across all infrastructure.

Capacity planning and forecasting for client infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ years of experience in Systems Administration.

Proficiency in building Linux systems (CentOS based).

Extensive experience working with server virtualization and containerisation (Docker, VMWare, Xen, etc.).

Knowledge of TCP/IP fundamentals, including application layer protocols (e.g. DNS, FTP, SMTP, etc.) and firewalls.

Experience administering application servers, web servers, and databases (Apache, PHP, NGINX, MySQL etc.).

Experience configuring, deploying, and supporting at least one networking monitoring tool (Ne

Learn more/Apply for this position