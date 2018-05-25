Systems Administrator (Linux)

May 25, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

An online gaming company in Cape Town is looking for a Systems Administrator (Linux) to join their team. The successful incumbent will be working with the technical teams to maintain and expand their ever-growing mission critical infrastructure. You will be responsible for helping estimate, provision, automate, and monitor the infrastructure for their applications.

DUTIES:

  • Provisioning of new client infrastructure and maintenance of existing client infrastructure.
  • Infrastructure software maintenance (includes patching and upgrades).
  • Ensuring all backups and replication configuration are running optimally.
  • System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains – will be expected to participate in on-call escalations to troubleshoot customer facing issues.
  • Assistance to the DevOps Engineer for provisioning of new services as required 2.
  • Providing monthly reports on system performance and uptime.
  • Ensuring strict security standards are maintained across all infrastructure.
  • Capacity planning and forecasting for client infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 4+ years of experience in Systems Administration.
  • Proficiency in building Linux systems (CentOS based).
  • Extensive experience working with server virtualization and containerisation (Docker, VMWare, Xen, etc.).
  • Knowledge of TCP/IP fundamentals, including application layer protocols (e.g. DNS, FTP, SMTP, etc.) and firewalls.
  • Experience administering application servers, web servers, and databases (Apache, PHP, NGINX, MySQL etc.).
  • Experience configuring, deploying, and supporting at least one networking monitoring tool (Ne

