Gemalto, Qualcomm collaborate on Snapdragon platform

Gemalto has announced a new collaboration that will see its advanced mobile connectivity solutions integrated with Qualcomm(r) Snapdragon mobile PC platform, a product by Qualcomm Technologies.

This paves the way for iSIM commercialization on a growing range of Always Connected PCs, laptops and tablets.

The effort will support the integration of Gemalto’s eSIM technology and remote subscription management solutions, with the new Secure Processing Unit (SPU) on the Snapdragon mobile PC platform.

As a result, it will provide seamless LTE and forthcoming 5G connection, extended battery life, and a foundation for consumer applications such as online payments, transport ticketing and authentication to cloud services.

The initiative represents the first time an eSIM will be integrated with processing platforms designed to power Always Connected PCs and similar consumer devices.

It is expected to provide a number of benefits for industry players, including:

* OEMs optimise their bill of materials and supply chain costs. With Gemalto solutions they facilitate late eSIM customisation during or after the device manufacturing process.

* Mobile operators benefit from a larger addressable base of connected devices and a trusted platform for secure services. Based on existing standards the technology will be open and secure.

The first wave of Always Connected PCs to incorporate Snapdragon mobile PC platforms featuring Gemalto’s technology are expected as early as 2019.

“This new agreement with Qualcomm Technologies aims at accelerating adoption of seamless cellular connectivity in PCs, tablets and other mobile products,” says Sherry Zameer, senior vice-president: IOT for CISMEA region at Gemalto “We are committed to continued innovation with Qualcomm Technologies in order to provide superior built-in security and connectivity experiences.”