Kate Mollett to lead Veeam in SA

Kate Mollett has been appointed as Veeam Software’s regional manager for South Africa.

Mollett takes over from Claude Schuck, who has been named as the regional manager for Middle East and Central Africa, based out of Dubai, and she will report directly to Gregg Petersen, vice-president of Middle East and Africa at Veeam Software.

“I am excited to join Veeam and building on the platform set by Claude and the team for the company and its activities in the region,” says Mollett. “Veeam has positioned the importance of the hyper-available enterprise in Africa and we have an immense opportunity to deliver intelligent data management solutions across the region.”

Mollett joins Veeam from Puleng Technologies where she was a sales director for the past three years. She has also held various senior leadership roles at Dell EMC and Microsoft.

“The connected environment is changing globally with real-time access to data becoming an essential component of business differentiation,” she says. “Decision-makers need to analyse data irrespective of their location or physical device used. And with customer expectations pushing organisations to innovate on an almost daily basis, no organisation can afford to ignore being hyper-available.”