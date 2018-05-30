PLC SCADA Programmer

Tasks:
– Fine tuning of system and validation of
equipment as per scope of work.
– Site safety implementation while commissioning of
plant.
– Prove system capacity as per scope of work
obtained from client.
– Pre commission and commissioning of equipment.
– HMI / Scada.
– Development of new PLC software for new systems.
– Training.
– Standby and Callouts.
– Skills:
– Matric and Tertiary education essential.
– Excellent communication skills.
– Siemens S7 300 Training, including safety.
– Excellent knowledge in equipment commissioning.
– Siemens TIA Training, including safety.
– Knowledge in ancillary equipment commissioning.
– WinCC Training.
– Knowledge in handling all commissioning instruments.
– Other PLC systems will be advantageous.
– Knowledge in MS Office and MS Projects to
roll out reports.
– Siemens S7 Safety Training.