PLC SCADA Programmer

Tasks:

– Fine tuning of system and validation of

equipment as per scope of work.

– Site safety implementation while commissioning of

plant.

– Prove system capacity as per scope of work

obtained from client.

– Pre commission and commissioning of equipment.

– HMI / Scada.

– Development of new PLC software for new systems.

– Training.

– Standby and Callouts.

– Skills:

– Matric and Tertiary education essential.

– Excellent communication skills.

– Siemens S7 300 Training, including safety.

– Excellent knowledge in equipment commissioning.

– Siemens TIA Training, including safety.

– Knowledge in ancillary equipment commissioning.

– WinCC Training.

– Knowledge in handling all commissioning instruments.

– Other PLC systems will be advantageous.

– Siemens S7 300 Training.

– Knowledge in MS Office and MS Projects to

roll out reports.

– Siemens S7 Safety Training.

