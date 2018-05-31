GoDistribution the latest venture from TeleEye SA

The team behind GoUAV.co.za and GoThermal.co.za has now turned its significant thermal, optical, UAV and security industry expertise to the launch of an online wholesale security products and value-added services distributor.

GoDistribution is positioned as a South African wholesale security distributor of leading global brands across industry sectors including thermal and optical vision systems, radar systems, as well as perimeter detection and protection systems.

This new wholesale venture is the latest entity to come out of the long-established TeleEye SA stable which has previously launched the successful complementary brands, GoUAV.co.za and GoThermal.co.za. Headed by security and ICT industry veteran, Philip Smerkovitz, TeleEye SA is the country’s leading specialist in the disruptive application of UAVs, software and accessories across different industry sectors.

“We’re taking TeleEye’s almost decade-and-a-half pedigree and using it to launch a third specialised online security-related portal, this time offering wholesale good value coupled with respected TeleEye SA expertise,” says Smerkovitz.

GoDistribution’s focus is on high-calibre protection and detection systems that help secure challenging, high-value corporate and industrial environments with significant human and physical resources at stake. GoDistribution specifically brings together a collection of leading brands like FLIR Systems, DJI, HIKvision and others from several market sectors into one convenient wholesale distribution platform. “These are high-end brands ideally-suited to securing high-value environments,” Smerkovitz adds.

By adding additional value through consulting, client training and systems design; GoDistribution is emerging as a specialist in the application of military-grade radar, thermal and optical technologies to strategic areas of the South African economy such as farming, energy, telecoms, mining, oil and gas.

“GoDistribution’s stated goal is to engage with the dealer and end user of high-end security systems and technologies to achieve the best deal for both parties,” concludes Smerkovitz.