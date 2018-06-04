Winter promo from C-Fibre and black

C-Fibre and black, are partnering to give users who sign up for a new C-Fibre line between 1 June 2018 until 31 August 2018 three-months of free fibre as well as three months of free access to the Binge Premium entertainment package on black.

“We are bringing customers connectivity and entertainment like they’ve never had before. Our new winter promotion will ensure customers stay connected and entertained for longer and at faster speeds in the comfort of their homes,” says Cell C’s executive head: broadband, Dederick Venter.

Customers signing up for a 40Mbps line or faster will receive a free Wi-Fi router valued at R1699, have the connection and installation fees covered, letting them enjoy high-speed broadband for three months for free.

C-Fibre will also give customers a free set-top-box, valued at R1499 that they can connect to their TV to enjoy an interactive experience on black.

The Binge Premium entertainment package on black provides access to over 60 TV channels, local and international movies, series, music videos, kids’ shows, documentaries and more.

Movies like Red Sparrow, Black Panther and Fifty Shades Free will be available in June, joining hot hits that will be available on pre-order including, Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Or throwback to classic series like How I met your Mother, season one through three.

“Creating value for customers is important to us. With this promotion, we’ve ensured that customers get so much more for their money’s worth and that they remain empowered to choose what they want,” says Venter.

The promotion is valid across all the fibre networks where C-Fibre offers services.