Trend Micro partners with Obscure for training

Trend Micro has partnered with Obscure Technologies, which is now the Accredited Training Centre (ATC) for Trend Micro in sub-Saharan Africa.

Obscure Technologies will be providing training on the installation, use and operation of its products to partners as well as end users.

“We understand the need for training and upskilling individuals. The IT industry is fast expanding and so is the cybersecurity sector. There is a high demand for people who have a full comprehension of what is involved in cybersecurity, and we wanted to be sure that we partnered with the right people so that we could ensure we are involved in providing the best training available,” says Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president of Trend Micro, sub-Saharan Africa.

In the digital age, there is more and more focus being placed on security, and rightly so. As a result there is a greater demand for skilled operatives and sales representatives who understand not only the need for security in the market, but how security works.

“We not only want to bring more technically skilled individuals into the cyber security industry, but to sales as well. We need more certified people on the ground and sales people need to understand the technology they are selling. We are passionate about Trend Micro and the products they provide. Security is something that is of great importance, and the Trend Micro portfolio of products addresses a wide range of cyber security challenges,” says Obscure’s Francois van Hirtum.

Obscure Technologies now offers training in Trend Micro security products full time, with the option of weekly, monthly or bi-weekly courses which interested parties can register for online. Their focus has been to create skilled professionals in sales and technology, now with a focus on Trend Micro’s security products.

“We are pleased to have Obscure Technologies on board. We want to see more skilled individuals in the IT industry, to grow the field in South Africa and in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Obscure is helping us to achieve that goal,” Siriniwasa says.