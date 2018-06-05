Unlicensed software increases security threat

To reduce the risk of cyberattacks and boost their bottom line, businesses should eliminate unlicensed software in their networks and introduce software asset management,.

This is according to the 2018 Global Software Survey from BSA The Software Alliance, which found that 32% of software installed on computers in South Africa is not properly licensed.

This represents a 1 point decrease compared with BSA's prior study, released in 2016.

The commercial value of unlicensed software installed in South Africa was found to be R2,964-billion.

The survey confirms CIO reports that, if software is unlicensed, organisations run a significant risk of encountering often-crippling security threats. In fact, CIOs noted that personal and corporate data theft is their primary concern related to malware that can accompany unlicensed software.

As a result, more than half of surveyed CIOs cited cybersecurity risks as the number one reason to avoid unlicensed software (54%), with a lower risk of legal issues being the second (43%).

The BSA’s 2018 Global Software Survey: Software Management: Security Imperative, Business Opportunity quantifies the volume and value of unlicensed software installed on personal computers in more than 110 countries and regions, and includes nearly 23 000 responses from consumers, employees and CIOs.

“Organisations around the world are missing out on the economic and security benefits that well-managed software provides,” says Victoria Espinel, president and CEO of BSA The Software Alliance. “Businesses should establish software asset management (SAM) programmes to evaluate and manage the software on their networks. This, in turn, helps organisations reduce the risk of debilitating cyberattacks and helps grow their revenues.”

The survey’s key findings include:

* Use of unlicensed software, while down slightly, is still widespread. Unlicensed software is still used around the globe at alarming rates, accounting for 37% of software installed on personal computers – only a two point drop from 2016.

* CIOs report unlicensed software is increasingly risky and expensive. Malware from unlicensed software costs companies worldwide nearly $359-billion a year.

* Improving software compliance is now an economic enabler in addition to a security imperative. When companies take pragmatic steps to enhance their software management, they can increase profits by as much as 11%.

* Organisations can take meaningful steps today to improve software management. Studies show that organisations can achieve as much as 30% savings in annual software costs by implementing a robust SAM and software license optimisation programme.

Through in-depth analysis, the survey shows companies can implement strong measures, including SAM programmes, to improve the way they manage software, thereby increasing profits, decreasing security risks, and growing opportunity.