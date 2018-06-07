Kaspersky’s MSP Program: 1 000 partners so far

Cybersecurity is a fast-growing part of a service provider’s offering. According to Kaspersky Lab’s study in 2017, 51% of managed service provider partnerships (MSPs) globally are considered the essential role of cybersecurity for IT operations as the main trend to affect the MSP market over the next three to five years.

Launched in April 2017, Kaspersky Lab’s partner program, aimed at managed service providers, reached 1000 registered partners by February 2018. The company sums up the results of the first year and highlights the main trend in the MSP market: a continued strong focus on endpoint protection services.

Kaspersky Lab’s offering for MSPs includes products and technologies for mail server protection, virtualisation security and endpoint protection. As the program’s first year results demonstrate, protection for endpoints, including managed security, remote monitoring and mobile device management remain the main area of profit for service providers, with Kaspersky Lab’s flagship product, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, holding the leading position (85%) among registered partners.

Managed service providers registered in the program have the opportunity to choose between cloud and on-premises endpoint protection, depending on the customer needs: whether it’s a flexible, quick to roll out and easy to run cloud-based product, or a scalable, fully integrated, tiered endpoint security platform with on-premises management. As the statistics below demonstrate, the second option remains the most popular among MSPs and their customers.

Kaspersky Lab’s most (95%) active MSP partners are located in Europe, with companies from the Benelux (34%), France (28%) and the Nordics (16%) leading the way in the region.

The success of the program has seen QNS receive the 1000th Partner Award from Kaspersky Lab. On winning the prize and its view of the program, Toine van Bilsen, owner of QNS comments: “Thanks to Kaspersky Lab, we can offer our customers powerful and flexible security, which is best in class. Customers can rely on us to provide a perfect “insight” into the status of all of their endpoints, with the help of Kaspersky Security Center. In addition, we can access professional support in our local language in case we encounter any problems. We are very satisfied with our working relationship with Kaspersky.”

This year Kaspersky Lab is expanding the portfolio available for MSPs by adding the recently launched product Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, and the next generation of Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business.

Ivan Bulaev, head of corporate channel management at Kaspersky Lab, comments: “A thousand registered partners is solid proof that our MSP partner program has been a success so far. We’re proud of the trust and interest we have gained from the MSP community, and will continue to dedicate our efforts to bringing our award-winning technologies to service providers. During 2018 Kaspersky Lab is significantly expanding what we offer to service providers, including our solutions for the Enterprise market. This means providers can further improve and develop their services and continue to grow their businesses.”