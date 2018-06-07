Pargo partners with The Body Shop on pick-up network

Smart logistics company Pargo has announced a partnership with The Body Shop that will enable consumers to use the The Body Shop stores as parcel drop-off and pick-up points.

Online retailers such as OneDayOnly, Spree and bidorbuy use Pargo’s click-and-collect delivery serviceto allow their shoppers to buy online and collect their parcels from Pargo pick-up points established at retail stores across South Africa. The partnership allows Pargo to grow it network of pick-up points to over 1 500 stores.

Pargo’s alternative delivery service, better known as click-and-collect, was launched early 2015 by founders, Lars Veul and Derk Hoekert in response to the growing South African online landscape and lack of available delivery options.

“Delivery is recognised worldwide as a friction point and major deterrent in ecommerce and it is a key enabler for the growth of the internet-based economy,” says Veul.

“This is especially true in the South African environment as many people live in areas where delivery is very challenging. People that live in small towns and rural regions often have trouble receiving their goods. This is the case for people in certain townships, security living estates and major office buildings too.”

With this in mind, Pargo has created an extensive network of drop-off and pick-up points. Pargo is already operating parcel points at trusted retail chains like Clicks, Spar and Freshstop at Caltex, as well as hundreds of independent retail stores, and now has a Pargo point in every town and suburb in South Africa.

Online retailers use Pargo’s alternative delivery method to service those consumers who cannot easily be reached.

Bernard Oberhofer, director at e-commerce store OneDayOnly.co.za, says it has been offering the Pargo service for a number of years as an additional option to the traditional courier service being offered to their customers. During this time they have seen a considerable increase in the number of satisfied customers opting to use the service.

“Pargo’s click-and-collect offers us a fantastic opportunity to further improve the customer experience. Not only is it convenient for our existing customers, it also enables us to cater to customers for whom home delivery is not a viable option. Without the Pargo option, we would miss out on potential orders,” says Oberhofer.

The Body Shop, a global beauty brand, has identified the Pargo solution as a valuable addition to the variety of services they provide to their customers.

“We know shoppers are busier than ever and are looking for greater convenience and ease in everything they do. This new service will help them make best use of their time by removing the need to wait at home for a parcel to arrive. Pargo pick-up is just another way we are able to help our customers with convenient solutions that suit their individual lifestyles,” says Carlos Jardim, CEO of The Body Shop.