Vox partners with Veeam on managed backup

Vox, has extended its partnership with Veeam to deliver a fully managed backup offering for customers in the mid to large corporate segment.

“Some customers cannot, or simply do not want to manage their own environments and this extends to backups and ensuring secure data storage,” says Craig Freer, executive head: cloud and managed services at Vox.

Veeam Backup and Replication provides the ability to backup all workloads, ensuring that these are always recoverable in the event of outages, attack, loss or theft. Coupled with Vox managed services, customers will have the peace of mind that comes from knowing their data is secure, managed and backed up.

“Businesses can no longer rely on a single backup solution when it comes to ensuring that both their systems data are secure,” Freer adds. “Building in redundancy and managing the environment are as critical as back-ups.”