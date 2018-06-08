First Android Oreo (Go edition) phones now available

Vodacom, in partnership with Google, has launched the first Android devices running on Android Oreo (Go Edition) in South Africa.

The Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a version of the Android OS that is optimised for entry-level devices with 1Gb of memory or less and also comes with a suite of new Google apps.

“Vodacom continuously looks for ways to offer the greatest value to our customers and launching devices on Google’s Android platform is no different,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer: Consumer Sales and Distribution at Vodacom. “This platform will address the issue of low storage space on entry level devices, data depletion with the introduction of data management tools, improved performance without apps hanging and even enhanced security when accessing the Internet. This partnership between Vodacom and Google will offer our entry-level customers the full Android experience, connecting them to the apps that they love.”

Android is an open source, highly customisable operating system and, through the launch of its Go Edition, aims to offer users the best Android experience at an affordable price on devices such as Huawei’s Y3 (2018) smartphone, and Vodacom’s Smart Kicka 4. These devices also come with discounted data bundles on pre-paid tariffs.

Android Oreo (Go edition) is built for a leaner, faster, and safer experience than ever before, offering users:

● Speed and reliability, enabling lower spec devices running Android Oreo (Go Edition) to operate faster and smoother with new and enhanced apps that allow users to email, get answers, find directions and play games faster than ever.

● Improved user experience design, thanks to Android Oreo Go’s intuitive design, built with entry level users in mind. The user interface design of the platform is efficient, simple, clear and fresh.

● The best of Google, by offering a suite of new Google apps designed for increased speed, less storage use and efficient data management. The suite of apps include the newly released YouTube Go app that allows users to take control of their data when watching videos.

“Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones solve a lot of challenges people face when buying lower priced phones,” says Mahir Sahin, director, Africa Android Partnerships, Google. “Vodacom has been a forward-thinking partner working with us at early stages to launch Go edition smartphones as fast as possible in their markets and we would like to thank them for their collaboration on this project.”