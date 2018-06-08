Ruckus powers Google WiFi hotspots

Ruckus Networks has announced that Ruckus technology will be used in Google Station WiFi hotspots in India, Indonesia and Mexico. Under the terms of the deal, Ruckus will provide devices and technologies enabling carrier-grade networks at Google Station hotspots.

Ruckus will supply its virtual SmartZoneTM controller, which can manage a virtual instance of the SmartZone controller, as well as indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points.

Google Station is a high-speed, high-quality public WiFi platform that provides an easy set of tools to roll out Wi-Fi hotspots in public places, such as high-traffic locations like airports, malls, universities, railways and mass transit stations.

These hotspots deliver high-performance Wi-Fi using Ruckus’ patented adaptive antenna BeamFlex technology for increased connectivity performance and range, better signals and maximised power efficiency.

“Deploying Google Stations with Ruckus technologies is an important step to connecting the next billion users,” says David Shapiro, chief business officer of the Next Billion Users Initiative at Google. “Ruckus networks are simple to install and operationally cost efficient, enabling us to be up-and-running in no time. Even more, their robust Wi-Fi signal ensures constant connectivity to Google Station hotspots, so users can upload/download photos, manage point-of-sale and be constantly connected.”

“We are committed to delivering connectivity to users across the globe,” says Dan Rabinovitsj, president of Ruckus Networks. “Our partnership with Google Station enables emerging countries–from east to west–to deploy high-performance public Wi-Fi networks. Ruckus strives to deliver better quality service, from installation to end users–enhancing the overall user experience. We look forward to this ongoing partnership with Google bringing more connectivity to developing nations.”