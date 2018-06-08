Senior Business Analyst

An exciting new Business Analyst opportunity has opened!A well established Company is looking for a Business Analyst to be part of their expanding team. Education:Matric (Grade 12)Relevant IT Degree or DiplomaReuirements:3 -5 years Software Engineering experience.Basic Knowledge on MS SQL (MSSQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS)Minimum of 3 years' experience in SQL experience – general query writing, function & procedure development.Minimum of 3 years' advanced DBA experience (MS SQL) with experience in performance tuning and Relational and Data Warehouse design.Extensive, well-versed experience with enterprise databases and the understanding of data and database design

