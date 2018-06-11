Altron continues on the acquisition trail

Continuing on its expansion into ICT services, Altron has announced it has acquired Microsoft Gold Certified partner iS Partners for R225-million, effective 1 July.

The acquisition also includes iS Partners subsidiaries Karabina Solutions and Zetta Business Solutions.

In a SENS statement, Altron says that as a major player in ICT services, it has the requisite knowledge, experience and customer base to continue the growth trajectory of iS Partners.

“The Board is of the opinion that the Acquisition of iS Partners will provide a strong and strategic platform from which a stand-alone Microsoft-focussed business can be created within Altron and will be the only business unit within Altron (other than Bytes UK) to provide solutions and services based on a Microsoft strategy,” the company says. “The Company’s strategic growth areas focus on Cloud, Data Analytics,Internet of Things and Security. Altron intends to add its existing Microsoft business offering into iS Partners, to build a cloud and data analytics business of scale.”

Karabina (previously known as iS Partners) provides business technology services with expertise across multiple industries. The business focuses on the implementation, customisation,integration as well as core application development on the Microsoft platform for Business Intelligence (“BI”), Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”), Knowledge Management (“KM”)and Corporate Performance Management (“CPM”) solutions.

As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Karabina is uniquely positioned to deliver complete end-to-end solutions through combined expertise and experience gained in these areas. The BI, Data Warehouse and Knowledge Management business takes advantage of Office, SharePoint and SQL Server while both its classic and cloud CRM offerings use the full benefits of XRM available through Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

To complement these offerings, Karabina is also the exclusive resellers of various third-party applications such as TimeXtender to fast track BI implementations, Strategy Companion’s visualisation tools and MultiVue to support Master Data Management initiatives.

Zetta offers business solutions, enabled by information platforms, to many of South Africa’s leading organisations. Its specialised advisory, consultative and technology solutions are centred around Business Intelligence, Big Data Master, Data Management Enterprise and Content Management.

