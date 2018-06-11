Episerver helps Coronation drive personalised CRM

Customer experience is one of today’s biggest business differentiators, companies are investing heavily in innovative tools and technologies to retain customers and attract new business.

Investment management company Coronation has revamped its website to drive personalised customer experiences. This forms part of its future strategy to connect all the dots for their customers by creating omni-channel experiences.

The company was looking to implement a best-in-class Content Management System (CMS) for its web and digital offering. After reviewing several vendors, Coronation chose Episerver and Bluegrass Digital to take the website to the next level.

Episerver makes it easy for customers to create effective digital experiences for their customers, in any channel and on any device. It also connects digital commerce and digital marketing to help organisations create unique digital experiences for their customers, with measurable business results.

Bluegrass Digital MD Nick Durrant says the Episerver platform was the perfect fit, it allows them to truly give users the experiences they want. “When one of South Africa’s most respected and successful investment management firms wants to improve their website they need a platform and a partner that can help them deliver the best results.”

The initial project involved re-platforming their current website on to a new CMS and, perhaps even more importantly, rebuilding the website to meet their current and future requirements.

“We worked closely with the team at Coronation to re-architect their website, incorporating intuitive capabilities and powerful marketing features. Given these requirements, Episerver’s CMS offering was the obvious platform of choice,” he explains.

The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud combines content, commerce, multi-channel marketing and predictive analytics in a single platform to work full-circle for businesses online – from intelligent optimisation and lead-generation through to conversion and repeat business – with unprecedented ease-of-use.

“We completely rebuilt the front-end of their website to improve performance and quality and to ensure brand consistency across the templates. As part of this process we created a full digital style guide to give them the consistency they needed for future digital campaigns,” he adds.

“We’ve worked closely with Coronation’s internal stakeholders to ensure that the new platform met their functional requirements and high technical standards. We continue working with their teams to support them in unlocking the potential of the Episerver platform,” Durrant concludes.

Bluegrass Digital is in the business of building digital experiences and is Episerver’s leading implementation partner in South Africa. It helps customers like Coronation innovate, transform and succeed in a digital world.