Junior Software Developer

Description:

As established IT Sector company seeks to employ a Junior Software Developer, to join their .Net development team. Duties will include building software by writing code, as well as correcting system issues, adapting solutions to work with new technologies and in new environments, and improving system performance. Involvement in planning and spec sessions as well as improvement of internal technical processes and procedures will be required. Successful in this role will require extensive programming knowledge as well as a drive to get things done right.

Responsibilities to include, but not limited to:

– Develop Software to specification

– Maintain and Improve existing solutions

– Write code and UI tests to improve system stability

– Assist with application design and technical documentation

– Ensure software is developed to a high standard

– Execute technical investigations

– Ensure system quality through defined process and standards

Requirements:

– Relevant qualification from a reputable institution

– 1 – 3 years’ experience

– Some .NET development experience (using C#)

– Some Web Development experience (ASP.NET/MVC, HTML/5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery)

– Some SQL experience (DDL, Queries, Stored Procs, SSIS…)

Beneficial Skills:

– Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)

– Scrum/Kanban

– Angular

– MCP Exam(s)

– Mobile Development Experience

– BI Experience

– Team Services

Personality competencies:

– Meticulous attention to detail

– Driven to deliver quality work

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Self-disciplined and self-motivated with good time management

– Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Innovative and passionate about development

Learn more/Apply for this position